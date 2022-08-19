TheStreet Upgrades Gartner (NYSE:IT) to B

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

NYSE IT opened at $314.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Gartner has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gartner will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,783.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,330,637 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 168.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

