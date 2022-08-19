Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Thor Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of THO stock opened at $93.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.72.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thor Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

