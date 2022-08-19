TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Shares of TJX traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.99. The stock had a trading volume of 176,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.14. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 80.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

