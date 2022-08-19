Todd J. Stein Purchases 4,067 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Todd J. Stein purchased 4,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $28,509.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,401.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Spok Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $7.09 on Friday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter.

Spok Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spok

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.66%. Spok’s payout ratio is -99.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Spok by 8,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Spok by 93.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Spok by 32.4% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Spok during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Spok during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

