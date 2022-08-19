TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Friday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from TORM’s previous — dividend of $0.10.

Shares of TRMD traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,814. TORM has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -148.20 and a beta of -245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRMD. TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Pareto Securities started coverage on TORM in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,933,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TORM by 2,267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 412,621 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,924,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TORM by 712.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 238,098 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in TORM by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,617 shares during the period.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

