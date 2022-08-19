Tornado Cash Trading Down 28.5% This Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for about $10.13 or 0.00047574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $11.14 million and approximately $16.96 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00792256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

