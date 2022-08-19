Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) dropped 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.36. Approximately 3,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 636,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CURV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Torrid Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $597.14 million and a P/E ratio of -40.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.97 million. Torrid had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. acquired a new position in Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $813,638,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,867,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,804,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

