TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Evercore ISI

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI to $33.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TPG from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on TPG in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

TPG Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $32.42 on Monday. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91.

TPG Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of TPG during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of TPG during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TPG in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in TPG in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

See Also

