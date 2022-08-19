Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSCO. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $205.21 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.04.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,593,549,000 after buying an additional 102,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,793,000 after buying an additional 170,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,039,000 after buying an additional 58,409 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after purchasing an additional 322,567 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

