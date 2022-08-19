TradeStars (TSX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,766.00

TradeStars (TSX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One TradeStars coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. TradeStars has a market cap of $159,344.94 and approximately $12,766.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00787174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

TradeStars Coin Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK.

Buying and Selling TradeStars

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TradeStars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TradeStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

