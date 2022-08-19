TradeStars (TSX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,766.00

TradeStars (TSX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One TradeStars coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. TradeStars has a market cap of $159,344.94 and approximately $12,766.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002176 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00787174 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
TradeStars Coin Profile
TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK.
Buying and Selling TradeStars
Receive News & Updates for TradeStars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TradeStars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.