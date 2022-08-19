Tranchess Market Capitalization Tops $23.78 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $23.78 million and $4.26 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,376.54 or 1.00044549 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00050409 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00027094 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000044 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001293 BTC.

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

