TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TACT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TransAct Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransAct Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,599 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of TransAct Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.