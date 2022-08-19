TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.
Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.95.
TACT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.
