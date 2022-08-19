Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.01. 560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Tri City Bankshares Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43.

Tri City Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

