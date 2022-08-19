TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of TRS stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. TriMas has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.92 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriMas will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at TriMas

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 10.32%.

In other TriMas news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $203,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,612.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TriMas by 182.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in TriMas by 6.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

