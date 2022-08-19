Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $20.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGI. Barclays lowered their price target on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGI opened at $14.95 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

