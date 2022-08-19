TRON (TRX) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. TRON has a total market cap of $6.03 billion and $478.46 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0653 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002672 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000196 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003492 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000213 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000662 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 74.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,398,057,304 coins and its circulating supply is 92,398,036,403 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

