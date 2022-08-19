TrueDeck 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15,766.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (TDP) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $41,966.07 and $15,766.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueDeck Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

