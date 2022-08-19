TrustVerse (TRV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million

TrustVerse (TRV) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and $1.08 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,784.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003646 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00127579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00071734 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 726,025,258 coins. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

