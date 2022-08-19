TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.58

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.58 and last traded at $57.70, with a volume of 104841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.89.

Several research firms have commented on TTEC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TTEC to $62.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

