Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Issues Earnings Results

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.72 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 74.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

Tufin Software Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TUFN opened at $12.35 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tufin Software Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 37.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

