Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Down 8.1%

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYAGet Rating) fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. 64,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 941,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Tuya Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $768.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of -1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 11.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. The company had revenue of $55.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Tuya in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 9.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.