Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Down 8.1%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. 64,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 941,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

The firm has a market cap of $768.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of -1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 11.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. The company had revenue of $55.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Tuya in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 9.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

