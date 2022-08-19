TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.73. 1,792 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

TV Asahi Trading Down 2.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36.

TV Asahi Company Profile



TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses. It engages in the time sales, spot sales, program sales, BS/CS, and other sales activities; special programs and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

