U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average is $51.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

