U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $83.67

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $83.67 and last traded at $83.67, with a volume of 3074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.97%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $163,497.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $720,817.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $352,172.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Binstein sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $163,497.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,817.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

