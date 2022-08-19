Ultra Trading 20.8% Lower This Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $93.15 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001431 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,423.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.56 or 0.00558096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00244466 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00050938 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001108 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002224 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

