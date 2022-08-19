Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $334.00

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $334.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002162 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.58 or 0.00781807 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Unicly Mystic Axies Collection
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Mystic Axies Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.