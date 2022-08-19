UNICORN Token Price Tops $0.0001 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $12,288.78 and $1.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032839 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token Coin Profile

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.