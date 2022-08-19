UniLend Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $738,475.00 (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One UniLend coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000887 BTC on popular exchanges. UniLend has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and approximately $738,475.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniLend has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UniLend

UniLend is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance.

UniLend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

