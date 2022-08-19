UniMex Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $662.00 (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a market cap of $480,720.30 and approximately $662.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00786613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,566,546 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

