UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $294,207.87

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, UNION Protocol Governance Token has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $294,207.87 and approximately $50,531.00 worth of UNION Protocol Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNION Protocol Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNION Protocol Governance Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00788259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

UNION Protocol Governance Token Profile

UNION Protocol Governance Token’s launch date was November 27th, 2020. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 615,060,532 coins. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official website is unn.finance. The Reddit community for UNION Protocol Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/UNNFinance. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/union-finance-updates-ideas. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @unnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNION Protocol Governance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNION is a technology platform that combines bundled protection and a liquid secondary market with a multi-token model. DeFi participants manage their multi-layer risks across smart contracts and protocols in one scalable system. UNION decreases the barriers to entry for retail users and lays the foundation for institutional investors. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNION Protocol Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNION Protocol Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNION Protocol Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNION Protocol Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNION Protocol Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.