United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Underperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $269.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $307.00.

URI has been the topic of several other research reports. OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $356.27.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $323.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.30 and its 200 day moving average is $303.42. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 31.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

