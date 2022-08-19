UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Boosted by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,731 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,856 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 3.3% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $103,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,144 shares of company stock valued at $66,839,030. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded up $6.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $552.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,318. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $514.95 and its 200-day moving average is $504.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $516.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

