Unity Software (NYSE:U) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Unity Software from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Unity Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.00.

Unity Software stock opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $65.95. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,579. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Unity Software by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

