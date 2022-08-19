Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE UHT opened at $55.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.47. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $47.27 and a 52-week high of $61.32.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $8,385,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 139,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,987,000 after purchasing an additional 83,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 51,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 44,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

