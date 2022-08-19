Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE UHT opened at $55.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.47. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $47.27 and a 52-week high of $61.32.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT)
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.