Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.92. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 30,843 shares traded.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of $8.64 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

About Universal Security Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UUU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

