Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald Acquires 10,000 Shares

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $113,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,051.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Upland Software Stock Down 2.9 %
UPLD traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $10.74. 338,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,530. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upland Software (UPLD)
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.