Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald Acquires 10,000 Shares

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $113,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,051.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Upland Software Stock Down 2.9 %

UPLD traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $10.74. 338,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,530. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upland Software Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Upland Software by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Featured Articles

