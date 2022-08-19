Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Barclays

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UPST. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Upstart from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.38.

UPST opened at $31.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.90. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. Upstart’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Upstart will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,651,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 22,783 shares of company stock valued at $917,280 over the last 90 days. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 542.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

