Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down to $31.13

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.13, but opened at $29.82. Upstart shares last traded at $29.13, with a volume of 37,048 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

Upstart Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.90.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 22,783 shares of company stock valued at $917,280 over the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after acquiring an additional 594,854 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at $43,312,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 36.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $51,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

