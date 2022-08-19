US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Lowered to $45.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

USFD has been the topic of several other research reports. CL King increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.30.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $32.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $39.73.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 69.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 276.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 53.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 582.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 744.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

