USDEX Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $407,502.29 (USDEX)

USDEX (USDEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. One USDEX coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00005012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDEX has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. USDEX has a market capitalization of $407,502.29 and approximately $44,566.00 worth of USDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,394.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003706 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00127372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00033110 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00073997 BTC.

USDEX Profile

USDEX (USDEX) is a coin.

Buying and Selling USDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “USDEX is a stablecoin, a tokenized US dollar made available by innovator eToro. Like other stablecoins, USDEX bridges the gap between traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, taking the features of both and creating something new with the advantages of each. “

According to CryptoCompare, "USDEX is a stablecoin, a tokenized US dollar made available by innovator eToro. Like other stablecoins, USDEX bridges the gap between traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, taking the features of both and creating something new with the advantages of each. "

