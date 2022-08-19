USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $70.00

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $74,879.57 and approximately $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,002.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.02 or 0.00547633 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00246581 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00051907 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004534 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001124 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001415 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00013652 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.
