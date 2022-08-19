Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Insider Sells $243,430.98 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 144,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $243,430.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,052,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,479.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 129,352 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $223,778.96.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.50. Usio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USIO. TheStreet lowered Usio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Usio during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Usio during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Usio during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Usio by 61.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Usio by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

