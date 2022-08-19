Utpal Koppikar Sells 5,940 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $29,937.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $20.04.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $1.09. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.87% and a negative return on equity of 111.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
