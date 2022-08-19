UTU Protocol Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (UTU)

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. UTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $519,787.83 and approximately $1,872.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UTU Protocol has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,769.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004420 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003643 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00127649 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00032863 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00071811 BTC.
UTU Protocol Coin Profile
UTU is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust. The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com. UTU Protocol’s official website is protocol.utu.io.
Buying and Selling UTU Protocol
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for UTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.