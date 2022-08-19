V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 448,920 shares in the company, valued at $76,765,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $166,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.91, for a total value of $321,820.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $165,590.00.

Shares of CorVel stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $171.41. 41,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,255. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $129.19 and a one year high of $213.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 0.95.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 30.93%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CorVel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

