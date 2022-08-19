v.systems (VSYS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.02 Million

v.systems (VSYS) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, v.systems has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. v.systems has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

v.systems Profile

VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,570,062,946 coins and its circulating supply is 2,631,454,482 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

