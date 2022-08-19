Valley National Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:VLYPP)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance
Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63.
About Valley National Bancorp
