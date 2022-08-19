Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.8% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.93. 17,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,793. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.97. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.