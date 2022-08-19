Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Reduced by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 15.7% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $22,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Coco Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 54,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

VIG opened at $159.15 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

