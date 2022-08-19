Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Bought by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,387. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $63.48 and a 1 year high of $88.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.06.

